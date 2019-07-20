Good Bugs and Bad Bugs

press release: Saturday, July 20, 2019 (8:30 am - 9:30 am), Pope Farm Conservancy, 7440 W Old Sauk Rd, Verona, WI 53593 ** Meet in the lower parking lot **

Speaker: Phil Pellitteri, UW-Madison Entomologist

Summary: Join us for a walk and open discussion with Phil Pellitteri as we discover the many types of insects we can find at Pope Farm Conservancy. There are well over 23,000 species of insects in Wisconsin. Mid-summer is the best time to enjoy the insect world and having diverse plant communities greatly increase the types of insects you will find. Bring sunscreen and bug spray, and wear comfortable walking shoes.

Cost: This talk is free and open to the public – no registration is necessary.