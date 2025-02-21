media release: Two decades (and counting) of friendship has led best friends Joe Hegyes and Andrew Muscarella to a revelation: Their childhood was spent performing as the most well-behaved and obedient boys possible, all while being totally closeted and pop culture obsessed.

Just like the podcast, Good Children Live is Joe and Andrew bantering about their shared upbringing on Lawng Island. Good Children Live is a high-kicking dance down memory lane as they share embarrassing moments, make poignant reflections, and even offer some advice to their listener’s questions. Except now they are live, in person, and heavily unscripted.

Laugh, learn, and lift up your inner child with “Good Children Live.”