media release: $7 online - $10 door. $12 double header tickets available (including 9pm show).

Three female comedians audition a cast of male comedians for "Good Guy" points and crown the "Goodest Guy" based on standup and interview.

Come watch this hilarious and unique event hosted by former Madison local Nina Davis and Christina Brennan of Colorado with guest host Vanessa Tortolano. Good Guy Auditions is a show founded in 2021 at Madison Comedy Week and continues to run in Colorado Springs.

We all love a good guy. We put together a lineup of some good guys to crown the good-est of them all. The show is fun, interactive, and a well-natured opportunity to poke fun at things that men are proud of themselves for.

Hosted by Nina Davis, Christina Brennan, and Vanessa Tortolano

Featuring: Mike Atcherson (Chicago), Noshod Barrow (Chicago), Yoni Heisler (Chicago), Joel Roberts (Wisconsin), Evan Hull (Chicago), Alex Conyers (Iowa)

This year’s Madison Comedy Week festival is proudly sponsored by Comedy on State, The Bur Oak, The Sessions at McPike Park, Herbal Aspect, Ian’s Pizza, Goodman’s Jewelers, Underground Printing, Graduate Madison, and Camp Trippalindee.