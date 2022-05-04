media release: Chamber Members and Community Members are Invited to Good Morning, Mount Horeb

Speakers: Shelley's Social Media, Mount Horeb Area Arts Association, Chamber of Commerce, and Fire Department of Mount Horeb

Good Morning, Mount Horeb is a brand new networking event presented by the Mount Horeb Area Chamber of Commerce and the Village of Mount Horeb. Come learn about what is happening at the Chamber and in the Village, network with fellow businesspeople and residents, and keep up to date on what's happening in Mount Horeb.

May 4, 2022, 08:00 AM - 09:00 AM, Martinson Hall, 108 S 2nd St, Mount Horeb (Upstairs) No Fee, Open to the Public.

Sponsored By: Shelley's Social Media