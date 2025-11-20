media release: Good Morning Sports: Road to the Winter Olympics

Thursday, December 18, 2025,

8:30–9 a.m. Check-in & Networking

9–10 a.m.​ Program

Join us at Good Morning Sports on December 18 as we step into the spirit of the Winter Games with extraordinary Olympic athletes—curler Matt Hamilton, ski jumper Estella Hassrick and former ice hockey defenseman Barry Richter. Connect with Olympic legends and future stars right here in Wisconsin as they share their stories, the thrill of qualifying for Team USA and what it means to represent your country on the world stage.

Act now: A complimentary "learn to curl" lesson will be provided for eight individuals who select the add-on ticket. First come, first served.

Good Morning Sports is an event series presented by the Madison Area Sports Commission (MASC) bringing you behind the scenes stories from some of the most fascinating people in the industry. Meet and mingle with sports notables and like-minded community members who appreciate the energy, pride, tradition and ambition that combine to make athletics a beloved business.

Event registrations will have an optional donation which will benefit the MASC Youth Grant, a program that funds Dane County organizations and clubs that connect youth ages 17 and younger to sports