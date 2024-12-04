media release: On December 4, Good Morning Sports is giving you an all-access pass to the heart of the Official Strongman Games! Meet two legends: Magnús Ver Magnússon, four-time World’s Strongest Man, and Lynn Morehouse, owner of Train Strongman. Magnús and Lynn will cover the history and meaning of Strongman and share their first-hand experiences in all aspects of the games. They’ll go beyond the axle deadlifts and truck pulls to touch on the mental fortitude it takes to reach the thrill of victory, plus the inclusion of adaptive and teen competitions.

Rise and shine—it’s Good Morning Sports time!

Good Morning Sports, previously known as Morning Sports Report, is an event series presented by the Madison Area Sports Commission (MASC) bringing you behind the scenes stories from some of the most fascinating people in the industry. The events will feature the opportunity to meet and mingle with sports notables and like-minded community members who appreciate the energy, pride, tradition and ambition that combine to make athletics a beloved business.

Event registrations will have an optional donation which will benefit the MASC Youth Grant, a program that funds Dane County organizations and clubs that connect youth ages 17 and younger to sports activities that teach leadership, teamwork and provide lifelong physical and mental health benefits.