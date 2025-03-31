media release: Join us for Good Morning Sports to explore the launch of LOVB Madison Pro Volleyball—an exciting new chapter for professional women’s sports in Madison. Hear from the team’s coach and players as they share the highs and lows of building a team from the ground up and their first season of pro volleyball in the Madison area.

8:30 a.m. Check-in + Networking

9 to 10 a.m. Program

Our all-star lineup includes coach Matt Fuerbringer, volleyball legend and first-ever coach for LOVB Madison; Lauren Carlini, setter, founding athlete of LOVB Madison and member of the 2024 silver medal-winning Olympic team; Annie Drews Schumacher, opposite hitter and Olympic gold and silver medalist; Sarah Franklin, outside hitter and 2023 American Volleyball Coaches Association National Player of the Year and Claire Felix, middle blocker who played for UCLA and the French and Brazilian pro leagues.

Don’t miss out on this exclusive opportunity to meet the athletes making history in Madison. Save your seat and register now! Already registered? Forward to a friend.