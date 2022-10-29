× Expand Ted Thousand A Siberian crane.

press release: It’s Good Neighbor Day at the International Crane Foundation on Saturday, October 29th, 2022! Free admission is granted to anyone who brings a non-perishable food item for the Baraboo Food Pantry (*one item per person for free admission). Donations are being matched by Viking Village Foods in Reedsburg. Visitors are encouraged to dress up in costumes and enjoy various fall-themed activity booths, shop at our gift shop, and take a guided tour!

Admission without a food donation: $12.50 for adults, $10 for seniors, $6 for kids.