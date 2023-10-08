Good Reverend, MQBS, Mossmen

media release: TICKETS: $5 ADV / $8 DOS

GOOD REVEREND: DEBUT ALBUM 'DELIVERANCE' OUT OCTOBER 13, 2023

Thunderous drums, sputtering guitar solos and sliding bass melodies make up the house of DELIVERANCE that GOOD REVEREND invites you into. From the jelly-jar mind of JEFF MEYERS JR., the record promises salvation as you work your way through 10 massive songs, all loaded to the brim with tongue-in-cheek lyrics and plentiful riffs that have been likened to acts such as Cold War Kids, Queens of the Stone Age and the Raconteurs (to name a few). DAN SHERWOOD (producer/bassist), JASON WINNER (Drums/percussion), and LARRY DOYLE (guitar) all add their respective long term experience and flavor to the music that promises you've never heard a record like this come out of Columbus, Ohio, before. And we are only getting started.

MQBS

MQBS (pronounced ‘Mobs’) is a musical collective based out of Madison, WI and made up of Michael Darling, Quintin Bovre, Beatrice Lawrence, Sigra, and Jack Brahm. The group spans genres, often rotating lead singers and acting as live musical support for individual members’ solo endeavors. From jazz to folk to experimental pop, MQBS has dipped its collective toes into many a sound, and with a dynamic and ever evolving live show, is sure to have something for everyone.

MOSSMEN

Your friendly neighborhood psychedelic rock band from Madison, Wisconsin