Good Shepherd Lutheran Church Choir

media release: Good Shepherd Lutheran Church – A local church is helping celebrate the holiday season by bringing one of the most beloved Christmas productions to their church on the southwest side.

Good Shepherd’s 50-voice choir, under the direction of Jared Stellmacher, will perform part one of Handel’s “Messiah” Monday, December 15, at 7 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 5701 Raymond Road in Madison, WI (on the southwest corner of Raymond Road and Whitney Way). In addition, they will sing a new Christmas cantata by Joel Raney, “Sing We Noel,” which features many familiar carols.

“It’s been amazing watching this program come together,” said Director of Worship and Music Jared Stellmacher. “Our choir has grown dramatically since the end of COVID. It’s great to put all these singers together to perform one of the most memorable pieces of the Christmas season, along with introducing our audience to something new.”

In addition to the choir, the production will feature a twenty-piece orchestra, and guest soloists, including soprano Kristen Lucas, mezzo-soprano Britt Brown, tenor Alex Gmeinder and bass/baritone Matt Skibo.

This program is part of the church’s Music Monday series. Throughout the summer, Good Shepherd provides free concerts and a pay-what-you-can food cart every other Monday on the front lawn of their church on Raymond Road. The series is designed to strengthen the connection between the Meadowood neighborhood and the church.

Music Mondays started in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic and has grown each year since. Good Shepherd’s Holy C.O.W. (Church on Wheels) food cart has served more than 200 meals at each Music Monday event the past two years.

“Music Mondays is about celebrating the joy of music, the power of community, and the love and grace of Jesus,” said Stellmacher. “We’re happy to continue this program in December and give people another way to connect through music, even when the weather doesn’t allow a concert on our lawn.”

This free, joy-filled concert is open to the public and made possible through the Good Shepherd Foundation, which provides funding to make this concert happen.