Good Times, Good Cause

media release: Join us for an afternoon of fun and fundraising! This family-friendly event is open to the public and has something for everyone. Working Draft Beer Company is kindly contributing $1 for every pour. Non-alcoholic options are available. There will be bags, giant Jenga, and giant Connect 4. Simply relax and enjoy your time, stop by our table to learn a little about FLYY, or take part in one of many fun ways to support our mental health initiatives for young adults in Dane County. We can't wait to see you there! A big thank you to our sponsors: Working Draft Beer Company, Badger Popcorn, Festival Foods, Rutabaga Paddlesports, and Summit Credit Union!

Event page: https://givebutter.com/ c/ugqCky

About FLYY

Mental Health Support for Young People

FLYY is a full-service, wraparound mental health agency dedicated to breaking down barriers so youth and young adults can access the support they deserve. We provide community-based services including case management, skill-building, therapy, and peer and family support.

Our Philosophy

At the core of FLYY’S work is a deep commitment to meeting each person where they are—with affirming care that helps them thrive as their authentic selves.

Specialized Programs That Create Impact

Our primary program is the foundation of our impact, but we also operate two specialized, values-aligned programs:

Wings offers comprehensive support for young people ages 15–25 experiencing a first episode of psychosis. Through early intervention and trusted relationships, we help young people stabilize, heal, and move toward a fulfilling future.

We also host community and support groups for LGBTQIA+ youth, young adults and their families, providing safe, affirming spaces to explore identity, build leadership, and connect with community.

Together, our programs meet young people with compassion, equity, and care—empowering them to lead lives of strength and possibility.