media release: JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE Film Screening

Thursday, February 27, 2025

5:30 PM - Doors Open

6:00 PM - JOHN LEWIS: GOOD TROUBLE (96 mins)

7:30 PM - Discussion (20 mins)

The event is free and open to the public

In celebration of Black History Month, the City of Madison Department of Civil Rights, Dane County Office for Equity and Inclusion, and Monona Terrace present the film, “John Lewis: Good Trouble.”

Using interviews and rare archival footage, “John Lewis: Good Trouble” chronicles John Robert Lewis’ 60-plus years of social activism and legislative action on civil rights, voting rights, gun control, health-care reform and immigration. Using past interviews with Lewis, who passed in 2020, Porter explores his childhood experiences, his inspiring family and his fateful meeting with Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in 1957.

Parking is available in the state-owned ramp attached to Monona Terrace. There is a flat rate of $5 after 5 p.m.