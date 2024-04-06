× Expand courtesy Ben Warren Ben Warren on stage. Ben Warren

media release: SATURDAY, April 6: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by BEN WARREN:

Ben Warren is a Wisconsin-based comic via Portland Oregon. A finalist in Portland’s Funniest Person, his comedy is best described as dark, stoner dad material. As a river guide and ski patroller, Ben developed his unique, vulnerable style in front of captive--and sometimes injured--audiences. Ben has worked with many famous comics including Kevin Shea, Mo Mandel, and Mark Normand. He was a featured comedian at Idaho Laughfest and Mutiny Radio Comedy Festival. He loves to make people laugh, and brings a warm energy and an infectious smile wherever he goes.

With supporting performances by: Kayla Ruth, Eli Wilz, Syed

Live piano by: Matt Jordan

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $15 on Eventbrite, $20 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice