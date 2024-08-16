× Expand Marybeth Dinges A person sitting on the floor. Liam Nelson

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by LIAM NELSON:

Liam Nelson is a New York City-based comedian from Atlanta, Georgia. With more than a lifetime's worth of tales to share standing 7 feet tall, he has taken a combination of stories from his life as a walking spectacle and sharp commentary of what its like to live as a disabled man all over the country: opening for Sam Morril, Dusty Slay, Gianmarco Soresi, Kate Willett, and more. He is also a club favorite at some of the biggest clubs in the country, including Laugh Factory Chicago, Zanies Nashville, and the Improv club chain. Liam recently recorded his first Drybar comedy special, which will be released later on this year.

With supporting performances by: Ty Colgate, Lahiru Samarasinghe

Hosted by: Tido Maldonado

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $15 advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.