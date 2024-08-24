× Expand Kalida Williams Photography A close-up of Chastity Washington. Chastity Washington

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by CHASTITY WASHINGTON:

Chastity Washington’s career spans more than twenty-five years. Her unparalleled dynamism and humor have taken her to colleges and clubs across the country. She is an NBC Diversity finalist and an HBO Comedy Wings winner. She has been seen on BET, the Just for Laughs Festival, and Martha’s Vineyard Comedy Fest. Chastity is also a regular at the Laugh Factory and Comedians You Should Know, as well as a headliner at Zanies Chicago. She has opened for Tommy Davidson, David Mann, Charlie Berens, and Roy Wood Jr.

With supporting performances by: AJ Grill, Grace Bahler, Kait Carmody

Hosted by: Sasha Rosser

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $15 advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.