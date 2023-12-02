× Expand Late Late Breakfast J Tyler Menz on stage. J Tyler Menz

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by J TYLER MENZ:

J Tyler Menz is one sweet pickle. He has worked with a wide range of comedians, including Tig Notaro, Jim Norton, and Andy Kindler, and has toured as the featured act for Christopher Titus, Todd Barry, and Steve-O (which was cool because they have matching tattoos). In addition to performing, Tyler produces and hosts Voyager, a comedy show that blends stand-up comedy with improv. He has also been seen performing at The Milwaukee Comedy Fest, Van’s Warped Tour, The 10,000 Laughs Comedy Festival, The Cream City Comedy Festival, and Gilda’s Laughfest.

Performances by: J Tyler Menz, Ryan Kushner, Kay Baratti, special guests!

Live piano by: Matt Jordan

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/293040680314530/

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice