Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Raegan Niemela. Raegan Niemela

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by RAEGAN NIEMELA:

Raegan Niemela is a comedian and barfly out of Milwaukee, WI. She has performed in the Milwaukee Comedy Festival, Madison Comedy Week, and the High Planes Comedy Festival. In a desperate effort to get ahead, she tricked and swindled her way into opening for the likes of Steph Tolev, Jackie Kashian, and Kyle Kinane. In her spare moments, you can find her nursing a High Life with a Marb Red.

Performances by: Raegan Niemela, Sharup Karim, Nathan Clemons

Live piano by: Matt Jordan

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice