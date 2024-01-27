× Expand Erik Schwertdfeger Noah Mailloux on stage. Noah Mailloux

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by MICHAEL MEYERS:

Michael Meyers is a Chicago based comedian. He has travelled throughout the country doing stand up including being a feature performer at the Limestone Comedy Festival. In November of 2020 he released his second album, which was a socially distant stand up experience. "From Afar" went to number three on iTunes propelling him to be the nation's top bug noise comedian. His dry delivery and soothing voice will make for a stand up experience you might soon forget.

Performances by: Michael Meyers, Ray Roberts, Max Sorich, special guests!

Live piano by: Matt Jordan

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice