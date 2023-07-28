× Expand Vanessa Tortolano Sohrab Forouzesh on stage. Sohrab Forouzesh

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by SOHRAB FOROUZESH:

Sohrab Forouzesh is a Chicago-based comedian and writer who won't take it personally if you say his name wrong. He moved to the U.S. from Iran when he was just eight years old, and his material is heavily influenced by his experiences as a fat Persian kid growing up in America. His rapid-fire delivery paired with his down to earth relatability is what makes him a favorite of the Chicago comedy scene. Along with being a finalist for StandUP NBC, he's also a regular at the world famous Laugh Factory, Comedy Bar, and Zanies Comedy Club.

Performances by: S﻿ohrab Forouzesh, Nathan Clemons, Kayley Horton, special guests!

L﻿ive piano by: M﻿att Jordan

Hosted by: N﻿oah Mailloux

Doors open at 9:30PM, show starts 10PM.Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/765782052008960/

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.