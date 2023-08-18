× Expand Katia Sentry Photography Marcus Banks and mic. Marcus Banks

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by MARCUS BANKS:

Marcus Banks is a stand up comedian based in Chicago, Illinois. After graduating from Boston University in 2017 and running out of couches to hop on in LA, Marcus decided to give stand up comedy a try and hasn’t turned back. Marcus has not only performed at all of the major clubs around Chicago but he also produces an all Black comedy variety show at the Lincoln Lodge called My Best Friend is Black and can be seen this fall at the Motor City Comedy Festival in Detroit, Michigan and Madison Comedy Week in Madison, Wisconsin.

Performances by: Marcus Banks, Mohammed Abbed, M﻿ike Atcherson, Sisi Li

Live piano by: M﻿att Jordan

Hosted by: N﻿oah Mailloux

Doors open at 9:30PM, show starts 10PM.Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/6313645452003953/

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.