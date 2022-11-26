× Expand kojis.co Charlie Kojis

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by CHARLIE KOJIS:

Charlie Kojis has been performing stand-up comedy since 2014, during which time he has been described as “this generation’s Charlie Kojis.” Combining his life experiences and general fears, Charlie blends traditional joke telling with his own personal narrative. His dry delivery leaves audiences both laughing and wondering if he is as okay as he pretends to be. Based in Madison WI, Charlie performs throughout the Midwest and has performed in the Flyover, Limestone, and Floodwater Comedy Festivals, among others. He has opened for comedians who include Tig Notaro, Nate Bargatze, and Michael Che and was the winner of Madison's Funniest Comic Competition at Comedy on State in 2016.

Performances by:

Charlie Kojis, Jared Porter, Samara Suomi, Mike Jonjak, and special guests!

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 9:30PM, show starts 10PM.Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door.

SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR UW STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a UW student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/edit/885216605975928

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.