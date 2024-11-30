× Expand courtesy Chris Schlichting A close-up of Chris Schlichting. Chris Schlichting

media release: SATURDAY, November 30: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by CHRIS SCHLICHTING.

Growing up on the mean streets of Iowa, Chris Schlichting knew that he either had to take up stand-up comedy or join the notorious Midwest gang known as “The Farmers.” He is quickly gaining a reputation as one of the best comics on the planet, and by “planet” we mean “his street.” Described as “hilarious” by his mom, and “not good at sports” by his dad, Chris takes pride in his immature and lovable style. His act covers hard hitting issues like squirrels, sandwiches, and his twin boys. Chris has been featured on Dry Bar Comedy and his debut full-length special "The Son of Tom and Geri" released in 2023 can be watched for free on YouTube. Learn how to pronounce this comic’s last name, and then remember it forever. Chris Schlichting is sure to leave you laughing, and wanting more.

With supporting performances by: Kwamin Marshall, Amos Atkinson

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $15 advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1033765325427619

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.