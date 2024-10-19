× Expand Jesse Chieffo A close-up of Justin Leon. Justin Leon

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by JUSTIN LEON.

Justin Leon is a Milwaukee-based stand-up veteran who has made a name for himself throughout comedy scenes across the US. Justin has dedicated the last 20 years to his craft, traveling across the country and gaining new fans at every stop. Justin’s ability to find the funny in his experiences with life, love, fatherhood, and loss allows him to relate to, connect with, and capture any crowd. Justin has headlined nationally renowned clubs such as The Laughing Tap, Comedy Plex, and Go Bananas. He has been heard on the Bob and Tom Show, has performed for the Armed Forces, and is an alum of the Boston Comedy Festival, Seattle Comedy Competition, and Milwaukee Comedy Festival.

With supporting performances by: Joshua Buckhaulter, Breanne Wilhite

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $15 advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1240958840652548/

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.