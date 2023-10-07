× Expand Keith, The Madison Dude A close-up of David Schendlinger. David Schendlinger

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by DAVID SCHENDLINGER:

David Schendlinger has been doing stand-up comedy for more than 40 years. He has appeared on the Alan Thicke Show, opened for Leon Redbone, Jimmie JJ Walker and others, and had more fun than a normal person deserves. He has performed at clubs, colleges, and long term care facilities all over North America, and he’s still not famous.

Performances by: David Schendlinger, Mark Vegas, Zay Okwata, Nate Lorett, s﻿pecial guests!

Live piano by: M﻿att Jordan

Hosted by: N﻿oah Mailloux

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $10 on Eventbrite, $15 cash at the door. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

RSVP on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ events/321464887223085

Recommended for ages 18+. Per venue rules, attendees under 21 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. Lineup subject to change. We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice