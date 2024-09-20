× Expand courtesy Tory Ward A close-up of Tory Ward. Tory Ward

media release: Good Vibes brings together a ridiculously funny lineup of the Midwest's best comics for the perfect date night, group hang, or a simple night out on the town. Join us for a great comedy show headlined by TORY WARD:

From the Pacific Northwest and now residing in Chicago, Tory Ward combines her amiable, light hearted personality with sardonic humor creating an experience that is singularly hilarious. She is a regular host at Helium Comedy Club, was voted one of Portland's funniest people by the Willamette Week, and has performed in festivals across the country, such as The All Jane Comedy Festival, 208 Comedy Festival, Limestone Comedy Festival, and was selected to perform at SF Sketchfest.

With supporting performances by: Kwamin Marshall, Matt Jordan

Hosted by: Noah Mailloux

Doors open at 6:30PM, show starts at 7PM. Tickets $15 advance on Eventbrite, $20 day of show. SPECIAL DISCOUNT FOR STUDENTS: $5 cash cover with a student ID!

Recommended for ages 18+. Seating is first come, first served, so we suggest arriving 30 minutes prior to showtime when doors open.

https://www.facebook.com/ events/1629067464601110

We do not offer refunds, but if you purchase a ticket and are unable to attend, please contact Cheshire Cat Comedy at cheshirecatcomedyco@gmail.com to redeem for free admission to a future show of your choice.