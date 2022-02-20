Goodbye, Dragon Inn

press release: Taiwan | 2003 | DCP | 82 min. | Mandarin with English subtitles

Director: Tsai Ming-Liang; Cast: Lee Kang-sheng, Miao Tien, Chen Shiang-chyi

In a decaying Taipei movie theater with several hundred seats, a handful of viewers turn up to see a screening of King Hu’s martial arts spectacular, Dragon Inn. The motley denizens of the cinema include senior citizens, pickup artists on the prowl, a lonely ticket clerk and a young projectionist. Co-presented with WUD Film.

Screenings mostly take place at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Avenue. Once-a-month Sunday afternoon screenings take place at the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Avenue. In accord with current UW Madison policies, masks are required for entry to our venues. All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public. Please visit our website for a complete listing of programs and descriptions.