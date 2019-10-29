Goode Rebeka Nurse

press release: Innocent residents of Salem, Massachusetts were tried and executed in “The Salem Witch Trials.” Learn the true story of one of those unlucky residents. Jessica Michna, recipient of the Presidential Service Center’s Distinguished Service Award, is widely known for her riveting portrayals of First Ladies, notable women of history, and fictitious characters. Mrs. Michna’s performances are compelling and emotionally enthralling. Audiences laugh along with her humorous anecdotes.