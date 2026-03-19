Goodman's Jewelers Grand Re-Opening

media release: Goodman's jewelers suffered a large flood in late January and has been closed for the past eight weeks. We have been working hard and are thrilled to announce our Grand Re-Opening on Friday, March 27 from 10am-5pm & Saturday, March 28, from 10am-4pm.

In true Goodman's fashion, we would like to take this as an opportunity to support and give back to our amazing community. We will have an in-store silent auction with multiple UW Badgers sports packages, golf package, Brewers tickets and more. 100% of the proceeds will be donated to Gio's Garden, a non-profit that offers support and respite services to local children with disabilities and their families. We will also be donating 10% of the sales over those two days to Gio's Garden. On top of that, we would like to thank all of our clients, neighbors, and the community for their support and patience while we were closed with free to enter raffles, and store wide 20% off H20 sale (because our owner, John, has a good sense of humor). This will exclude Badgers merch only.

https://www.facebook.com/events/1994549634803620