ONLINE: Goodman's Past, Present and Letesha's Vision for the Future

× Expand courtesy Goodman Community Center Goodman Community Center CEO/Executive Director Letesha Nelson.

press release: Letesha is bringing back Community Chats! On May 10 at 6pm, she will sit down with Goodman board member Dulce Maria Danel to talk about what strengthening lives and securing futures will look like next year, in five years and well into the future. Letesha has been with Goodman for just over a year, and in that short time, she dove right in to serve our community. From maintaining and building on operations during an uncertain pandemic to engaging our youth directly with leadership opportunities, Letesha is making sure the Goodman Center is here for our neighbors where and how they need us most.

It's sure to be an inspiring conversation!

Community Chat with Letesha Nelson: Goodman's Past, Present and Letesha's Vision for the Future