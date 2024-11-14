Goodr Pop Up Grocery Market

media release: Register today and come out on Thursday, November 14, to receive free groceries. Grocery options include fresh fruits and vegetables, milk, eggs, beverages, a Thanksgiving Turkey and the shelf stable staples you need!

You must pre-register to attend. One registration is allowed per household. If you need assistance with registration or do not have an email address, feel free to utilize the projects@goodr.co email.

It is our hope to provide families with food to bridge the food insecurity gap through this initiative. Goodr is thankful our partner, American Family Insurance, for their commitment to help us advance our mission to “Feed More. Waste Less.