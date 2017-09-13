Goodwill Donation Drive

press release: Help us “Stuff the Truck” for Goodwill to kick off the fall Goodwill Sale at Boston Store West Towne Mall! The sale offers a great opportunity for shoppers to donate unused items and earn extra special savings on new fall fashions. Customers drop off items for donation and receive three coupons per donated item good for up to 30 percent off the purchase of apparel, shoes, handbags, ladies’ accessories and other items as well as up to 15 percent off cosmetics, fragrances and home items.

Acceptable donations include women’s, children’s and men’s clothing, accessories, shoes, luggage and household textiles. Donated items are sold in Goodwill stores to create job opportunities and training to help people who are unemployed and underemployed find jobs, build skills and contribute to the local community.

WHEN & WHERE:

Wednesday, September 13

Boston Store West Towne Mall

Madison, WI 53719

Store opens: 8:00 a.m. “Stuff the Truck” event from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.

Goodwill Sale continues through September 30

WHY:

Now in its 23rd year, the semi-annual Goodwill Sale runs from Wednesday, September 13 through Saturday, September 30 at all of The Bon-Ton Stores, Inc.’s 260 retail locations in 24 states. The Bon-Ton Goodwill Sale is Goodwill’s largest and longest-standing cause partnership and department store donation drive.

Job placement, training and services provided by Goodwill support people with disadvantages and disabilities, veterans and military families, older workers, youth and young adults, and anyone facing a difficult time finding a job. In 2016, Bon-Ton customers donated 4.1 million pounds of clothing, textiles and household items through the Goodwill Sale, enough to fill 51 semi-trucks and generate more than 588,000 hours of job placement and training, skills enrichment, education assistance and other community-based services.