Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin Community Open House

media release: For more than 50 years, Goodwill has provided programs and services to help community members live, work and thrive in South Central Wisconsin. From Supported Employment for community members with disabilities to stable housing programs for neighbors with chronic mental illness, the nonprofit provides much more than just retail stores and donation centers. Last year, over 1,600 community members were served through Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin’s programs and services.

Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin will open its doors on Friday, September 29 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. for a Community Open House to get a behind-the-scenes look at its 58,000 square foot warehouse, e-commerce, and Employment Services facility in Madison. President & CEO Michele Harris will welcome the local community at 8 a.m. with opening remarks and a preview of future growth plans, followed by tours of the operations and service center.

Community Open House attendees will:

-MEET Michele Harris, Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin President & CEO.

-LEARN about the impact of the community programs and services.

-TOUR the e-commerce operations and see sustainability in action.

-FIND OUT how Goodwill of South Central Wisconsin is growing the GOOD.

-ENJOY coffee from Travelin' Tom's Coffee Truck and light refreshments.