press release: This three hour ‘Google Digital Skills for Job-Seekers’ training session will help participants learn how to build a resume using Google Docs; create spreadsheets to stay on track in their job search and create a budget; job search do’s and don’ts on Indeed, LinkedIn, etc.; and digital citizenship — (i.e. how to stay safe online and protect their identity)

Where: Goodwill North Community Room: 2901 N Sherman Ave, Madison, WI 53704

When: Thursday June 13th from 1:30-4:30 PM

Interested individuals should email Kate Buenger at kbuenger@goodwillscwi.org to reserve a space.