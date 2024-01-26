Gooh Grocery Grand Opening

media release: In the space that once housed a decrepit strip-tease club, a vibrant and innovative neighborhood grocery is set to host its grand opening on January 26, 2024, at 2 pm to serve its neighbors.

Gooh Grocery, 3554 E. Washington Ave, Madison, was established in response to the need of community residents for a neighborhood grocery. Many residents also wanted a grocery that sold the food of their native lands.

Samba Baldeh and Jereh Kujabi met with community members and heard their concerns. Three years ago, they began to think about what kind of store was needed and where it would be located. They found the old Visions night club and realized that it was the right size and location for a store.

Over the next three years, they raised the funds, designed, and constructed a full-service grocery store to provide high-quality and affordable food. This store will have a complete in-house butchery facility providing fresh and local meat including beef, lamb and on occasion, goat.

As a store committed to the health of the community, they will not sell beer or tobacco products.

Gooh Grocery will carry a wide range of fresh local fruits and produce, foreign and domestic packaged goods, meats, verities of fish and all grocery essentials. That is why we call it: Fresh and Global! Most of the foreign food will derive from West Africa, the birthplace of the owners, Baldeh and Kujabi.

(“Gooh” is “The One” in Fulani, a West African language)