Goose Pond Prairies: Land Trust Days

press release: Join us for this mostly sitting tour of Goose Pond Sanctuary's restored mesic prairies. We will have a touring wagon pulled by a truck travel along our trails, with frequent stops to allow folks to get out and explore.

Our focus will be on burned prairies which are much more colorful and full of blooms than unburned prairies due to an increase in vigor. Blooms span the color spectrum from the vibrant orange of butterfly milkweed to the bright purple spikes of blazing stars. We'll discuss wildlife that uses the property, volunteer activities, restoration tactics, and future projects.

Feel welcome to bring a lunch to eat together at Goose Pond after the outing!

This event is part of the Land Trust Days celebration among many of Wisconsin’s land trusts. Join us to learn more about what a land trust is and why it matters for bird conservation!

Questions? Contact Brenna Marsicek, bmarsicek@swibirds.org or 608-255-2473

FIELD TRIP LEADER: Mark Martin, Sue Foote-Martin, Graham Steinhauer, and Emma Raasch

RAIN DATE:

ACCESSIBILITY FEATURES:

Wheelchair accessible, minimal walking required

Field trip leader is adept at birding by ear and able to accommodate those with visual impairments

APPROXIMATE DISTANCE: 0-1 mile

RSVP REQUIRED? Yes, participation is limited to 20 people.