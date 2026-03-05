media release:

Goran Ivanovic is a genre-defying solo guitarist whose original compositions draw from a rich tapestry of influences—classical, Balkan, cinematic soundtracks, and contemporary harmonic language. Rooted in the acoustic tradition yet constantly evolving, his music blends intricate fingerstyle technique with deeply emotional storytelling.

Born into the cultural crosscurrents of Eastern Europe and shaped by years of classical training and global collaboration, Goran's solo work is a deeply personal exploration of identity, place, and sound. He began studying at the prestigious Mozarteum in Salzburg at the age of 12, further developing the technical mastery and artistic sensitivity that define his music. His travels have taken him all over Europe and India, performing at guitar festivals such as the New York Guitar Festival, Calcutta Guitar Festival in India, Canadian Guitar Festival, and Krannert Center Guitar Festival.

Goran is represented by Awesome Company, and he has released 15 albums as a leader. His album Seven Boats was selected by Acoustic Guitar Magazine as Best Album of the Year, and his newest album, Far Away Feeling, is set to be released this year. This season, he has also composed and performed the original song “Lina’s Heart” with the St. Charles Singers, a 40-member choir. He has recently completed several shows with strong audience response and will debut a never-before-performed original set this season, offering audiences a first glimpse of his new material.

Performing on both classical and acoustic guitars, Goran’s playing is virtuosic and lyrical, captivating listeners with fluid dynamics, harmonic complexity, and rhythmic drive. He performs exclusively on masterfully crafted instruments: acoustic guitars by Collings Guitars and classical guitars by Granada luthier Juan García Fernández.

Goran’s compositions bridge tradition and modernity, showcasing the solo guitar as a profoundly expressive and complete musical language. Whether on stage or in the studio, his performances are immersive musical journeys—transcending genres and borders to resonate deeply with audiences everywhere.