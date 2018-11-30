Gordy Hinners, Pete Houser, Jamie Hascall, KG & the Ranger, Roxanne Neat, Skip Jones, Lisa Johnson, Stephen Lee Rich

press release: Wild Hog in the Woods 40th Birthday Concert Jam

The Wild Hog celebrates its founding in 1978 with music ,music, music. Founders will perform,including Gordy Hinners, Pete Houser, Jamie Hascall, KG and the Ranger, and Roxanne Neat. Current performers Skip Jones, Lisa Johnson and Stephen Lee Rich will play.

There will also be pizza,fruit, veggies and birthday cake. Admission is free but donations are welcome.