Gorham Street Sanitary Sewer Project

press release: The public is invited to attend an upcoming virtual public information meeting focusing on sanitary sewer improvements for Gorham Street. The meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m., May 7, 2020, online.

During the meeting, attendees will learn more about the project, sanitary sewer replacement impacts, project timeline and more. The meeting is being held virtually to support COVID-19 social distancing requirements.

Background, Need for Project

The project spans from East Gorham Street between North Butler Street and North Livingston Street. This project is necessary because the sanitary sewer is old and is undersized for today’s design standards. It is deteriorating and reaching the end of its service life. The sewer was built in 1904. Typically, a life span of a sewer facility is 100 years. The pipes are showing cracks, fractures and breaks, which requires that it be replaced to make sure there are no future failures. This project will replace the sanitary sewer main pipe, the sanitary sewer laterals (smaller branching pipes from the main), and any curb, sidewalk and driveway aprons that may be impacted because of the sewer replacement or are in deteriorated condition. There may also be selective storm sewer work included when needed in the area.

The City plans to resurface Gorham Street in 2021.

Schedule

East Gorham Street will be open to traffic during the project.

July 13, 2020: Project work begins with underground utility work, concrete work

End of October 2020: Scheduled completion

2021: Street resurfacing

Log on to the Virtual Public Information Meeting

Virtual Meeting Format

The May 7 meeting will be held virtually online via Zoom. It will include a presentation and question and answer portion for attendees.

Step 1: Register for the Meeting

To take part and register, sign up through the Gorham Project Page. Please register by noon, May 6, 2020. Once registered, attendees will receive a link to access the meeting. If you have questions about registering, email engineer@cityofmadison.com.

Step 2: Download Zoom

Attendees will need to have Zoom downloaded on their phone or computer to attend the meeting. Attendees can download a free version of Zoom . Please do not wait to download a few minutes below the meeting to allow for troubleshooting time should you have technical issues.

Step 3: Get link, Attend Meeting

Registered attendees will be sent a Zoom link in a separate email after noon, May 6, 2020. Once attendees receive the emailed link, click the link when the meeting is scheduled to begin to attend. During the meeting, attendees will be able to listen into the meeting. Attendees will be muted, however, attendees will be able to provide comments, ask questions and virtually raise hands. Questions will be answered during the Q and A portion of the presentation at the end.

Post meeting

City Engineering will post the recorded Zoom presentation on the on Gorham Project Page after the meeting.