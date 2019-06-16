Gothic Lizard, Plvges, I Ya Toyah, Daddybear

press release: Ritual Waves is very pleased to announce GOTHIC LIZARD & I YA TOYAH at The one and only Crucible in Madison, WI! These two heavy hitting acts will be coming through on their summer tour and will be taking over Madison along with local support from DADDYBEAR, and P L V G U E S. Since this show is on a Sunday night, doors will be at 7PM and the show will begin promptly at 8PM.

GOTHIC LIZARD - is a part of COLD VISION INC. (Records). He blends elements of Gothic rock, Industrial, Tribal, Darkwave and Death rock into one new intense, heavy and bass pounding genre that is definitely not for the faint of heart. This will be his first time in the state of Wisconsin, so lets make sure to show him what Wisconsin Industrial is about!

I YA TOYAH - is a one woman army that landed here to spread the disease of music and infect the human race. If you have not seen her live yet, then now is your chance to bare witness to the destruction of the system from which binds us. I Ya toyah has recently released her album titled "Code Blue" and has gained a massive following after the release. If her performance doesn't make you want to get up and Rebel, then I don't know what will!

DADDYBEAR - is the one and only Matt Fanale, also known as "that jerk from Caustic". For many years he has performed at a great number of festivals, under Caustic and is recognized world wide for his intense fist pounding electro industrial that will surely make you move. His new project Klack will also be at Cold Waves Festival this year. The project DADDYBEAR, is his new body music project by Matt that is surely not to be missed! Get his debut EP UNF! on Bandcamp as a pay what you want download NOW!

P L V G U E S - is a newer producer that jumped into the scene in early 2018 and later that spring, was signed to Hexx 9 records. P l v g u e s, creates a unique style of Dark electronic by blending Post Industrial, Witch House, and Noise to create a very dark and ritualistic live show. Many of his songs have to do with the Occult, the Astral Plane, and the deepest emotions that can occur in ones lifetime. Do not miss!

Doors: 7PM; Show: 8PM. Cover: $6 at the door upon entry; 21+

