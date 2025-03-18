Get out the Vote Day of Action

media release: We’ve demonstrated that when we show up and fight, we can win. Now more than ever, it’s all hands on deck, and we need your help.

The April 1st election is rapidly approaching. Wisconsin voters will head to the polls for a pivotal election that will shape the future of our state. The ballot includes key races for Wisconsin Supreme Court, State Superintendent, and local offices, as well as an important Voter ID Constitutional Amendment. We’re urging voters to Vote NO on this amendment to reject the state legislature’s partisan games and stand up for voting rights.

Kick-off the first day of early voting with us and take action to help educate our communities about this important election! Join the volunteer-powered GOTV Day of Action on Tuesday, March 18 from 10am – 3pm at the Black Business Hub in Madison (2222 S. Park St., Madison WI). We’ll provide all the materials, all you have to do is show up.

The GOTV Day of Action will include inspiring keynote speakers, live music, and volunteer breakout sessions for text banking, postcard writing, and more! Plus, we’ll have yard signs for all.

Sign up for one or both of our volunteers sessions on March 18:

Morning Session: 10am – 12pm

Afternoon Session: 1:30pm – 3pm

Note: FREE lunch will be provided from 12pm – 1:30pm!

Let’s get activated! Help make a difference and sign up now: bit.ly/dayofaction2025

Sponsors include Souls to the Polls Wisconsin, Wisconsin Democracy Campaign, League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, and WAVE Educational Fund.