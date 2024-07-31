Gove, The Sounds of Many, comedy by Shawn Vasquez

$10.

media release: GOVE is a band that exists in the crossroads of psychedelia, rock, punk and country. Some have said it is a mix of the Pixies with Built to Spill and a splash of The Replacements. Tom, Bruce and Joel take a workman approach to writing songs, inspired by life events and a wealth of experience to craft music that will speak to you on many levels. The three have over 90 years of experience in the Madison music scene being members of bands such as 20 Minute Mission, El Donk, Hummer, Buzzgun and George Brett.

Brian Liston is a highly-connected musician and producer in broadcast and film. He’ll be bringing a keyboard-fronted ensemble – backed by the potent percussion of Joey Banks!