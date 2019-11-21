Government Regulation of Rites of Passage in Eurasia

press release: Turkhan Sadigov is a research scholar at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. Dr. Sadigov studies the impact of social and political activism of population, political culture, informality, and collectively shared ideas on citizen pro-activism and the development of formal and informal political institutions in post-Soviet societies. He holds a PhD in Political Science from SUNY at Albany (2016). Dr. Sadigov has published articles in journals such as the Journal of Civil Society, East European Politics, and Problems of Post-Communism among others.

CREECA's weekly lecture series takes place in Room 206 of Ingraham Hall.