Governor Candidates Forum

media release: The WisDems Disability Caucus will host a gubernatorial forum on Monday, April 20th at 6:30 pm. This virtual event will give voters an opportunity to hear from candidates and ask questions related to disability issues. Candidates Rep. Francesca Hong, Missy Hughes, Lieutenant Governor Sara Rodriguez, Mandela Barnes and Zachary Roper will participate. Candidates will give an opening statement followed by a question-and-answer session. The forum will be moderated by members of the Disability Caucus.

Issues like healthcare, employment, job training, and voter access effect people across the state but have a specific impact on people with disabilities. This is the only statewide forum where governor candidates will answer questions from disabled community members and address the concerns of those impacted by a disability.

A link will be sent out prior to the start of the event with instructions on how to join.

Community members may submit questions to Progress@LaToyaBates.com through April 13.