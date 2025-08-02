Governor Nelson State Park 50th Anniversay Celebration

media release: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, Governor Nelson State Park

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Celebrate this milestone with the community. Food from local food trucks will be available during the event, and Wisconsin State Park System merchandise will also be available for purchase.

Schedule of events:

10:30 a.m. – noon. Walk and talk about park and camp history

12:15 – 12:30 p.m. Welcome and remarks from staff

1 – 2 p.m. Prairie Walk

All day. Scavenger hunt at 12 locations around the park

Meet at the tents near the Beach Shelter.