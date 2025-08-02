Governor Nelson State Park 50th Anniversay Celebration
Governor Nelson State Park, Waunakee 5140 Hwy. M , Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
media release: Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025, Governor Nelson State Park
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Celebrate this milestone with the community. Food from local food trucks will be available during the event, and Wisconsin State Park System merchandise will also be available for purchase.
Schedule of events:
- 10:30 a.m. – noon. Walk and talk about park and camp history
- 12:15 – 12:30 p.m. Welcome and remarks from staff
- 1 – 2 p.m. Prairie Walk
- All day. Scavenger hunt at 12 locations around the park
Meet at the tents near the Beach Shelter.
