Governor's Cybersecurity Summit

press release: Registration is now open for the Governor’s 2021 Cybersecurity Summit, being held Oct. 4-5 at the Wilderness Resort – Glacier Canyon Conference Center in Wisconsin Dells. This annual summit brings together national cybersecurity experts, government and academic leaders and the business community to share knowledge and experience in finding new ways to protect our digital infrastructure and address the emerging challenges of cybersecurity.

“Wisconsin looks forward to hosting the 8th Annual Cybersecurity Summit again this year,” said Trina Zanow, Wisconsin’s chief information officer. “This summit brings together government, private sector, and partners to engage on cyber education, preparedness, defense, response, and workforce topics. The threats we face today are more complex than ever, and the Cybersecurity Summit provides a vital opportunity to collaborate and share information to more effectively protect and mature our collective efforts.”

Nationally, there are more than 464,000 cybersecurity job openings in the United States, according to CyberSeek, a project supported by the National Initiative for Cybersecurity Education (NICE), a program of the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S. Department of Commerce. Globally, the U.S Department of Homeland Security projects shortages in the cybersecurity workforce are expected to top 1.8 million openings by 2022.

College students who may be interested in filling these critical jobs are encouraged to attend the summit. They will gain valuable career insight and can network with industry professionals. The Governor's 2021 Cybersecurity Summit is coordinated by the Wisconsin Department of Administration and the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs. To register, visit https://wigcot. eventsair.com/2021cyber/.