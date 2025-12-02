RSVP for Governor's Mansion Holiday Tree Lighting

media release: Register now to join Governor Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers as they celebrate the start of the holiday season at the Wisconsin Executive Residence. Enjoy musical performances, a sing-along, merriment by Santa Claus, hot chocolate and cookies, the lighting of the tree, and a walk through the decorated public rooms.

This event is free to the public however, capacity is limited. The tree lighting ceremony will be held outdoors from 5:00p.m. to 5:30p.m. Afterward, guests may walk through the public rooms of the Executive Residence to enjoy the festive decorations from 5:30p.m. to 7:00p.m.

- Important Notes -

Registration is first-come, first-served, and will close when capacity is reached. All guests must be registered by Tuesday December 2, 2025, 12:00p.m., on a first-come, first-served basis. Unregistered individuals will not be admitted.

Before registering to attend, you will need to know the first name, middle name, last name, date of birth, and state of residence of all people in your party.

Guests 18 years and older should be prepared to show a government issued photo ID upon arrival. Street parking will be available on Cambridge Rd. and Lakewood Blvd. General admission seats and general admission standing.

Please help with our Food Drive

and Holiday Children's Book Drive.

Guests are encouraged to bring a new, non-perishable food item which will be donated to Second Harvest Food Bank of Southern Wisconsin and a new Children’s Book (ages 0-12) to support the First Lady's Holiday Children's Book Drive, which will be distributed through Madison Reading Project. Thank you.

Gov. Tony Evers and First Lady Kathy Evers invite the public to contribute ornaments for this year’s “Tribute to Our Troops” holiday tree at the Executive Residence to honor all those who have served or are currently serving in the nation’s Armed Forces.

“We are incredibly grateful for the service and sacrifices made by those who have served our nation or are currently serving and their families, and each year, the ‘Tribute to Our Troops’ tree provides all of us an opportunity to reflect on that service and sacrifice,” said. Gov. Evers. “This year marks the 20th anniversary of the ‘Tribute to Our Troops’ tree, and Kathy and I have been proud to continue the tradition of honoring our service members at the Wisconsin Executive Residence during the holiday season. We look forward to doing so again this year as we honor our service members and our veterans.”

The Tribute to Our Troops Tree tradition began in 2005 and honors Wisconsin service members who have served or are currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces. Ornaments can be sent in honor of Wisconsin service members, past and present, in Wisconsin and abroad. The invitation is open to families of Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen, Marines, and Coast Guard members. All ornaments are welcome and can be personalized to honor fallen service members, those who are deployed overseas this holiday season, and all who wear the uniforms of the nation’s armed forces. Please note that ornaments will not be returned to senders.

To be included as part of this year’s “Tribute to Our Troops” tree, ornaments must be received no later than Thurs., Nov. 20, 2025, at:

Troops Tree Ornaments

3110 Mitchell St.

Madison, WI 53704

The ornaments will be displayed at the Executive Residence throughout the month of December. The ornaments and the “Tribute to Our Troops” tree can be viewed as part of the residence’s holiday tours. As space is limited, individuals interested in a tour must pre-register to attend. More information is available on the Wisconsin Executive Residence website here. Residence tours will be available during the following dates and times:

Sat., Dec. 6: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 11: 1-3 p.m.

Sat., Dec. 13: 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 18: 1-3 p.m.

Tours are free. Advance tour registration is required and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Thank you for your interest in visiting the Wisconsin Executive Residence! Stroll through the public rooms to experience the history, view the beautiful furniture, and enjoy the inspiring art in this 100+ year old home.