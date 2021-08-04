media release: Recipients will be honored at the Governor's Service Awards ceremony, to be held at the Monona Terrace in Madison at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 4, 2021. In addition to attending in person, media and the general public can virtually attend the awards at the following links:

Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes will attend the 2021 Governor's Service Awards to honor nine individuals and five organizations from throughout the state for their outstanding volunteerism and service to the people of Wisconsin. The honorees' volunteerism and service addressed critical issues impacting Wisconsin communities throughout the last year, including COVID-19 response, food insecurity and nutrition, health care access, and academic and social support gaps for students.

In addition, Governor Evers and Serve Wisconsin will recognize 221 AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers who have volunteered to help our fellow Wisconsinites for 20 years or more. This recognition was added to the annual ceremony this year and will become a yearly tradition.

Governor Tony Evers will be opening the ceremony with recorded remarks and Lt. Governor Mandela Barnes will be present to conclude the ceremony with his closing remarks and to take photographs with the honorees.