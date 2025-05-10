Gozortenplat

to

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704

media release: Gozortenplat is a Frank Zappa tribute band from Milwaukee, WI. For over 15 years they have been performing as the headlining act for Milwaukee Zappafest, and have performed around the midwest as well as The Netherlands and the Zappanale Festival in Germany. Not to mention they have also performed with such legendary Zappa alumni as Ike Willis, Robert Martin, and Ray White. The band embraces the high octane antics and comedy that permeated Frank Zappa’s live shows, and bring their own style of it to the live stage. $10 cover.

Info

calendar-Harmony.jpg

harmonybarandgrill.com

Harmony Bar and Grill 2201 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
Music
608-249-4333
to
Google Calendar - Gozortenplat - 2025-05-10 21:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Gozortenplat - 2025-05-10 21:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Gozortenplat - 2025-05-10 21:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Gozortenplat - 2025-05-10 21:00:00 ical