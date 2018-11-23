× Expand Grace Gladem

press release: Grace Gladem is a high school senior who has a huge passion for music. She loves to play covers from several genres as well as play her own originals. Grace has a natural way of connecting with her audience through her music. When she sings you can truly hear the emotion in her voice. Grace is the recipient of two 2018 MAMAs awards. She will be graduating in January 2019 and headed off to be an international missionary. Don’t miss a chance to see Grace before she leaves!! Free.