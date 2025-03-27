Grace Jung, Ben O'Connell, Pam Krugman, Mickey Morello, Eli Wilz

media release: Join us one Thursday each month at WDBC for Stand-Up Comedy Night. Lots of laughs, a pizza and pretzels, and lots of great beer. There is no cover charge, but the comics wouldn't mind if you threw in $10 so they can pay their rent :)

This month's show includes sets from host Eli Wilz and four other great comics:

Grace Jung - Grace is the author and podcast host of K-DRAMA SCHOOL with appearances on TBS and NPR.

Ben O'Connell - Based in Madison, Ben performs at clubs and venues across the Midwest. He produces Don’t Tell Madison and is a writer for Madison’s late night show Capitol Comedy hour. Ben’s comedy is filled with short stories that take you through his life from growing up Catholic in small town Wisconsin to his experiences in sports and the world of politics.

Pam Krugman - Pam has performed all over the midwest and was a finalist in Kingpin of Comedy at Sunday Night Funnies. She graduated from the Improv Program at Go Comedy Improv Theater in April 2023. She's pamtastic!

Mickey Morello - Mickey is a staple of the Madison comedy scene whose comedy is a mix of nerdy anxieties, marital misadventures, and the occasional realization that maybe we're all a little bit messed up.